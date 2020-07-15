All apartments in Bithlo
266 Glenn Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

266 Glenn Rd.

266 Glenn Road · No Longer Available
Location

266 Glenn Road, Bithlo, FL 32833
Bithlo

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
Country Living Close to Town! - Come home to this updated 3/2 manufactured home in a country setting. Enjoy plenty of privacy on this large piece of land and dead end street. The paint colors are neutral and the lighting fixtures and master shower are updated. There is an alarm system and a washer & dryer hook up inside, as well as a storage shed Outside For your use. Ceiling fans throughout to keep the home cool. Water, sewer & trash are included. NO HOA, so boat & Camper parking are allowed. This unique home won’t last long! Call TODAY!

(RLNE5913920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Glenn Rd. have any available units?
266 Glenn Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 266 Glenn Rd. have?
Some of 266 Glenn Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Glenn Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
266 Glenn Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Glenn Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Glenn Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 266 Glenn Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 266 Glenn Rd. offers parking.
Does 266 Glenn Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Glenn Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Glenn Rd. have a pool?
No, 266 Glenn Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 266 Glenn Rd. have accessible units?
No, 266 Glenn Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Glenn Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Glenn Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 Glenn Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 Glenn Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
