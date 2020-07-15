266 Glenn Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan alarm system

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking

Country Living Close to Town! - Come home to this updated 3/2 manufactured home in a country setting. Enjoy plenty of privacy on this large piece of land and dead end street. The paint colors are neutral and the lighting fixtures and master shower are updated. There is an alarm system and a washer & dryer hook up inside, as well as a storage shed Outside For your use. Ceiling fans throughout to keep the home cool. Water, sewer & trash are included. NO HOA, so boat & Camper parking are allowed. This unique home won’t last long! Call TODAY!



(RLNE5913920)