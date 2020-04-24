1920 DARLIN CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Cypress Lakes: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Cypress Lakes: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, just under 2k sqft, open floor plan. All the appliances including washer/dryer. Includes community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis, playground and dog park. Close to restaurants, schools, shops, UCF, Siemens, Lockheed Martin and all major highways. No roommates or college students.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



An appointment will be required for showings. For more information, you can call our office, 1-(321) 414-4510, or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!



(RLNE4860695)