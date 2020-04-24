All apartments in Bithlo
1920 DARLIN CIRCLE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1920 DARLIN CIRCLE

1920 Darlin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Darlin Circle, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Cypress Lakes: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Cypress Lakes: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, just under 2k sqft, open floor plan. All the appliances including washer/dryer. Includes community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis, playground and dog park. Close to restaurants, schools, shops, UCF, Siemens, Lockheed Martin and all major highways. No roommates or college students.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

An appointment will be required for showings. For more information, you can call our office, 1-(321) 414-4510, or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!

(RLNE4860695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

