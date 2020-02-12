18381 th Avenue North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This immaculate CHBO Certified four-bedroom lovingly restored craftsman in St. Petersburg is ready for your corporate rentals of thirty days or more. Found in historic Kenwood and luxuriously updated, its only thirty minutes from Tampa, fifteen from the beach, and ten from downtown St. Pete. Located just west of downtown St. Petersburg, this community enthusiastically embrace the arts and actively cultivate an authentic, friendly culture where neighbors are welcoming, diverse, and engaged.



Vibrant, artistic Kenwood shows off the 1920s-50s bungalow styles so famous in the Sunshine State. And this home is a perfect example, welcoming you with a raised deck and Adirondack chairs, healthy St Augustine lawns, and a front porch and balcony that will draw you outside to the Florida sunshine. Entertain your co-workers here or simply indulge with some hot coffee and enjoy your time in St. Petersburg. Its historic appearance belies the modern updates, as the roof, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and irrigation systems are all new. Head inside and discover more historical touches like bamboo floors, bulkhead ceilings and installed ceiling fans, even a sliding barn door.



A long great room as you enter combines an elegant sitting room, dining room, and kitchen. The light gray palette and wood tones combine beautifully here with lots of natural light from the many windows. The kitchen stands out with updated cabinets, quartz stone counters, stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in attached laundry room. Theres a furnished office perfect for an aspiring novelist and provided Wi-Fi so you can do your research.



The master suite is huge, with a king bed of the softest linens, a master bath with a step-in shower and dual vanities, and a separate sitting area, plus a private door to the elevated balcony. A second furnished bedroom offers lots of storage, a connected sunroom with a nook table that also leads out on to the elevated balcony overlooking the front yard.



Tampa h