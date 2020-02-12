All apartments in Bithlo
Find more places like 18381 th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bithlo, FL
/
18381 th Avenue North
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:57 AM

18381 th Avenue North

18381 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bithlo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18381 11th Avenue, Bithlo, FL 32833
Bithlo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This immaculate CHBO Certified four-bedroom lovingly restored craftsman in St. Petersburg is ready for your corporate rentals of thirty days or more. Found in historic Kenwood and luxuriously updated, its only thirty minutes from Tampa, fifteen from the beach, and ten from downtown St. Pete. Located just west of downtown St. Petersburg, this community enthusiastically embrace the arts and actively cultivate an authentic, friendly culture where neighbors are welcoming, diverse, and engaged.

Vibrant, artistic Kenwood shows off the 1920s-50s bungalow styles so famous in the Sunshine State. And this home is a perfect example, welcoming you with a raised deck and Adirondack chairs, healthy St Augustine lawns, and a front porch and balcony that will draw you outside to the Florida sunshine. Entertain your co-workers here or simply indulge with some hot coffee and enjoy your time in St. Petersburg. Its historic appearance belies the modern updates, as the roof, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and irrigation systems are all new. Head inside and discover more historical touches like bamboo floors, bulkhead ceilings and installed ceiling fans, even a sliding barn door.

A long great room as you enter combines an elegant sitting room, dining room, and kitchen. The light gray palette and wood tones combine beautifully here with lots of natural light from the many windows. The kitchen stands out with updated cabinets, quartz stone counters, stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in attached laundry room. Theres a furnished office perfect for an aspiring novelist and provided Wi-Fi so you can do your research.

The master suite is huge, with a king bed of the softest linens, a master bath with a step-in shower and dual vanities, and a separate sitting area, plus a private door to the elevated balcony. A second furnished bedroom offers lots of storage, a connected sunroom with a nook table that also leads out on to the elevated balcony overlooking the front yard.

Tampa h

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18381 th Avenue North have any available units?
18381 th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 18381 th Avenue North have?
Some of 18381 th Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18381 th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
18381 th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18381 th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 18381 th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bithlo.
Does 18381 th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 18381 th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 18381 th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18381 th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18381 th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 18381 th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 18381 th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 18381 th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 18381 th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 18381 th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18381 th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18381 th Avenue North has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bithlo Apartments with GarageBithlo Apartments with Gym
Bithlo Apartments with ParkingBithlo Apartments with Pool
Bithlo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLSouthchase, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus