18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET

East Orlando 4br 3ba home with WATER VIEW and FENCED YARD in the amenity filled Cypress Lakes community!! Don't miss the opportunity to rent this well maintained home in sought after East Orlando community. Located at in a cul-de-sac, the rear of the home offers peaceful enjoyment and loads of privacy with NO REAR NEIGHBORS. Inside, you'll find all TILE FLOORS on the first floor, and laminate floors upstairs. Spacious kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets, WALK IN PANTRY, recessed lighting, and is open to the FAMILY ROOM. Eating space in kitchen as well. Formal living room and dining room at front of home. The master suite offers double doors at entry, tray ceiling, a WALK-IN CLOSET, and the master bath features GARDEN TUB with separate glass enclosed shower, and DOUBLE VANITIES. HUGE brick paver patio in the fenced yard, just off the COVERED & SCREENED REAR PORCH. Inside utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Ceiling fans throughout. Owner will consider one pet up to 30 lbs, with increase insecurity deposit (no aggressive breeds). Community amenities include: FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, RESORT STYLE POOL (with waterslides!), TENNIS, BASKETBALL, PLAYGROUND and SPORTS FIELD. Location is convenient to FL-408, FL-417, HWY 50, UCF, Siemens, Waterford Lakes. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment TODAY! Priced to rent FAST...