Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:58 PM

18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET

18139 Stratford Grand Street · (407) 405-3100
Location

18139 Stratford Grand Street, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2587 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
East Orlando 4br 3ba home with WATER VIEW and FENCED YARD in the amenity filled Cypress Lakes community!! Don't miss the opportunity to rent this well maintained home in sought after East Orlando community. Located at in a cul-de-sac, the rear of the home offers peaceful enjoyment and loads of privacy with NO REAR NEIGHBORS. Inside, you'll find all TILE FLOORS on the first floor, and laminate floors upstairs. Spacious kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets, WALK IN PANTRY, recessed lighting, and is open to the FAMILY ROOM. Eating space in kitchen as well. Formal living room and dining room at front of home. The master suite offers double doors at entry, tray ceiling, a WALK-IN CLOSET, and the master bath features GARDEN TUB with separate glass enclosed shower, and DOUBLE VANITIES. HUGE brick paver patio in the fenced yard, just off the COVERED & SCREENED REAR PORCH. Inside utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Ceiling fans throughout. Owner will consider one pet up to 30 lbs, with increase insecurity deposit (no aggressive breeds). Community amenities include: FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, RESORT STYLE POOL (with waterslides!), TENNIS, BASKETBALL, PLAYGROUND and SPORTS FIELD. Location is convenient to FL-408, FL-417, HWY 50, UCF, Siemens, Waterford Lakes. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment TODAY! Priced to rent FAST...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET have any available units?
18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET have?
Some of 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET does offer parking.
Does 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET has a pool.
Does 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
