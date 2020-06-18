All apartments in Bithlo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE

18051 Thornhill Grand Circle · (321) 202-3608
Location

18051 Thornhill Grand Circle, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2692 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
WELCOME to this beautiful, over 2600 sqft, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, PLUS OFFICE home in desirable community ‘Cypress Lakes’. The open plan design showcases style & function for both casual & formal entertaining, with an abundance of natural light. Separate formal living & dining rooms, family room, nook & kitchen, a 3 way split floorplan design & cabana bathroom. Open concept, vaulted ceilings, grande family room with access to the covered patio and large backyard. Fully equipped kitchen, 42” cabinets with breakfast bar, nook and tons of counter space. Grande Master suite with luxurious en-suite, his and her walk in closets. Paved driveway leads up to the 3 car garage. Don’t miss out on this home away from the hustle and bustle, yet only minutes to shopping, restaurants and schools. Award winning, master planned, lifestyle Community offers resort-style POOL, double slide, clubhouse with kitchen for large family gatherings and events, 2 playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, dog parks and walking trails. All conveniently located, near 408 East-West Expressway provides short drive to downtown, international airport and all of Orlando’s Attractions and Theme Parks!. Research Park, Waterford Lakes, UCF, Siemens, Lockhead Martin are only minutes away. Easy commute to NASA, Space Coast & Florida’s most beautiful beaches Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have any available units?
18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have?
Some of 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
