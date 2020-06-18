18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE

Amenities

WELCOME to this beautiful, over 2600 sqft, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, PLUS OFFICE home in desirable community ‘Cypress Lakes’. The open plan design showcases style & function for both casual & formal entertaining, with an abundance of natural light. Separate formal living & dining rooms, family room, nook & kitchen, a 3 way split floorplan design & cabana bathroom. Open concept, vaulted ceilings, grande family room with access to the covered patio and large backyard. Fully equipped kitchen, 42” cabinets with breakfast bar, nook and tons of counter space. Grande Master suite with luxurious en-suite, his and her walk in closets. Paved driveway leads up to the 3 car garage. Don’t miss out on this home away from the hustle and bustle, yet only minutes to shopping, restaurants and schools. Award winning, master planned, lifestyle Community offers resort-style POOL, double slide, clubhouse with kitchen for large family gatherings and events, 2 playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, dog parks and walking trails. All conveniently located, near 408 East-West Expressway provides short drive to downtown, international airport and all of Orlando’s Attractions and Theme Parks!. Research Park, Waterford Lakes, UCF, Siemens, Lockhead Martin are only minutes away. Easy commute to NASA, Space Coast & Florida’s most beautiful beaches Beaches.