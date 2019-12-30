17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway

Amenities

East Orlando Two story Home - Newer home in Grande Preserve at Cypress Lakes! This unbelievable 7BR 5BA PLUS ENORMOUS LOFT boasts 4700 square feet of untouched living space. 2 bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs, including one master. In the kitchen- GRANITE counters with 42" solid wood cabinets with crown molding and pull out drawers, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and eating space just off the kitchen with sliding doors to the patio which is the entire width of the house and overlooks a pond. Plenty of space in the formal living and dining rooms. TWO MASTER SUITES with soaking/garden tub, dual vanities and large walk in shower. Upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms! Dual paned tinted windows and spray foam insulation are among the $30,000 in energy efficient features which will help keep ENERGY BILLS LOW.. Words simply can't describe this one. Community features include clubhouse with pool tables, swimming pool with slide and kiddie pool, tennis courts, basketball, soccer fields and fitness center. LAWN SERVICE and CABLE TV INCLUDED. Drive by today then call for appointment. MUST SEE!!!

marketed by Jim Payne 407 592 3801. Roommates not allowed per HOA



(RLNE4630289)