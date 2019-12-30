All apartments in Bithlo
17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway

17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway
Location

17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
East Orlando Two story Home - Newer home in Grande Preserve at Cypress Lakes! This unbelievable 7BR 5BA PLUS ENORMOUS LOFT boasts 4700 square feet of untouched living space. 2 bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs, including one master. In the kitchen- GRANITE counters with 42" solid wood cabinets with crown molding and pull out drawers, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and eating space just off the kitchen with sliding doors to the patio which is the entire width of the house and overlooks a pond. Plenty of space in the formal living and dining rooms. TWO MASTER SUITES with soaking/garden tub, dual vanities and large walk in shower. Upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms! Dual paned tinted windows and spray foam insulation are among the $30,000 in energy efficient features which will help keep ENERGY BILLS LOW.. Words simply can't describe this one. Community features include clubhouse with pool tables, swimming pool with slide and kiddie pool, tennis courts, basketball, soccer fields and fitness center. LAWN SERVICE and CABLE TV INCLUDED. Drive by today then call for appointment. MUST SEE!!!
marketed by Jim Payne 407 592 3801. Roommates not allowed per HOA

(RLNE4630289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway have any available units?
17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway have?
Some of 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bithlo.
Does 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway offer parking?
No, 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway has a pool.
Does 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway have accessible units?
No, 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 17026 Cypress Preserve Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
