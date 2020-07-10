/
apartments with washer dryer
286 Apartments for rent in Biscayne Park, FL with washer-dryer
Biscayne Park
11303 NE 11th Pl
11303 NE 11th Pl, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit.
Biscayne Park
11143 NE 8 Ave
11143 Northeast 8th Avenue, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Desirable Biscayne Park, three-bedroom, two customized bathrooms. A real beauty. Architectural features,Original wood floors, formal dining and cute sun room/family room facing a Large 10,000 sq.ft. lot with lots of greenery and privacy.
Biscayne Park
729 NE 117
729 Northeast 117th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
TENANT IN THE MOMENT ,AVAILABLE July 1/2020 Beautiful 1/1 complete Furnished By week $600 By month $1750 Live in PARADISE !!complete furniture !!ONE-OF-A-KIND 1920s Spanish Mission Revival Style duplex located in the Village of Biscayne Park.
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Park
Biscayne Park
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft.
Keystone Point
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous Modern 3/2 Pool Home! - Property Id: 315144 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
Keystone Point
1800 Keystone Blvd
1800 Keystone Boulevard, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN 24 HR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF KEYSTONE POINT. LARGE CORNER LOT W/6FT WOOD PRIVACY FENCE. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS.
Central North Miami
13205 N Miami Ave
13205 North Miami Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Interior Design by Aleksander Alembert, Fully furnished home that was once owned by the famous portrait artist and photographer of the Royal families and Hollywood celebrities. Don't look any further.
Miami Shores
265 NE 116th St
265 Northeast 116th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT. FEATURING A LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND LIVING ROOM IS A MUST SEE.
Miami Shores
9220 Biscayne Blvd
9220 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Adorable apartment in MIMO! Renovated furnished one bedroom with a bathroom, open kitchen floor plan and with washer and dryer in the unit, ready to move in! Walking distance to restaurants and shops. First month, last month and deposit is required.
Miami Shores
1329 NE 105th St
1329 Northeast 105th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
COMPLETELY REMODELED UNIT AND BUILDING. 2BED/2BATH, 1029SQFT, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN, WASHER&DRYER INSIDE UNIT, 2 PARKING SPACES,
1991 NE 123rd St
1991 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Amazing 2 bedroom townhouse with a patio and access to the canal. Only a few minutes away from the ocean and all of the activities. Close to shops, including Whole Foods, school, restaurants and 7 minutes drive from Aventura Mall.
Miami Shores
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.
Biscayne Park
1320 NE 118th St
1320 Northeast 118th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Furnished Apartment for Rent with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in North Miami! Great location close to Biscayne Blvd, FIU, Johnson Wales, Barry University, Publix, Whole Foods, Aldi and Starbucks. Near excellent shopping and restaurants.
Sans Souci Estates
11450 N Bayshore Dr
11450 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure.
Miami Shores
11045 NE 2nd Ave
11045 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Totally remodeled 2 bed/1 bath 700sq.ft. unit on an oversized corner lot located just across the street from Barry University. This duplex was just renovated from top to bottom.
Central North Miami
12505 NE Miami PL
12505 Northeast Miami Place, North Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1947 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled corner lot home with a modern interior carefully designed to deliver an elegant experience for its future owner. 4 bed/3bath single family has two (2) master bedrooms. All work done legally with city permits.
Miami Shores
350 NE 107 Street
350 NE 107th St, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors.
Central North Miami
770 Northeast 123rd Street
770 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
556 sqft
Fully renovated and furnished, 1BR.
Biscayne Park
1218 NE 112 ST
1218 NE 112th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 2019 BUILD. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHS RIGHT NEXT TO BISCAYNE PARK.
Results within 5 miles of Biscayne Park
Verified
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,238
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
Edgewater
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,996
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1016 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Verified
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
