2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
139 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleair, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
424 Wildwood Way
424 Wildwood Way, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1592 sqft
Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE
1706 Belleair Forest Drive, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious Light and Bright Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo close to parking in beautiful Belleair. Recent updates include bamboo floors in the main living area, and a remodeled guest bathroom. Ample storage / walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy
Results within 1 mile of Belleair
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 S. Prospect ave
1515 South Prospect Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 07/02/20 2 bedrooms and 1 bath house - Property Id: 300286 Nice clean 2/1 with shed in the back. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300286 Property Id 300286 (RLNE5854134)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1837 Ezelle Ave
1837 Ezelle Avenue, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1075 sqft
Great location with Privacy Remodeled and Updated - Property Id: 300215 Great location with privacy nice fenced yard. Updated with granite. Cathedral ceilings, fireplace , huge front yard. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Close to beaches and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE
912 Magnolia Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
820 sqft
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - CLEARWATER FL - CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME WITH ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH ALL HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, WAHSER / DRYER CONNECTIONS, LOCATION IS
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
115 17TH STREET
115 17th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
811 Jeffords Street
811 Jeffords Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1128 sqft
2 bed 1 bath 2 bed 1 bath heated 1,128 total area 1,617sqft one car garage detached with covered storage next to it master bed 12x11 bed 1 11x9 dinning room 10x12 kitchen 11x11 bonus room 11x9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
612 WELLS COURT
612 Wells Court, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1588 sqft
Spectacular private gated condominium community in a pedestrian friendly environment consisting of three buildings offering 48 upscale flats that are Mediterranean-style architecture and maintenance-free living.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
55 HARBOR VIEW LANE
55 Harbor View Lane, Harbor Bluffs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1162 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT!! CORNER UNIT WITH WATERVIEW AND WHAT A LOCATION. ABOUT 1 MILE FROM BEACHES AND WALKING DISTANCE FROM SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. ELEVATOR-COVERED PARKING-STORAGE-CENTRAL LAUNDRY.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunshine Tower Apartment
1 Unit Available
1243 S Martin Luther King Jr.
1243 South Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
GREAT Opportunity to rent a well maintained and move in ready 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath end unit condo.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15 TURNER STREET
15 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1280 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bed/2bath/garage in townhouse complex with a community pool close to water - Fully furnished and inside utilities - Minimum rental period one month - Max six months - Tenant Approval and security deposit required - Water,
Last updated January 25 at 11:10pm
1 Unit Available
2131 W BAY DRIVE
2131 West Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
789 sqft
Completely re-modeled duplex close to Beaches, shopping and Dining, All new Kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. The unit includes a private 1 car garage and fenced yard. Available February 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1275 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mill Pond
4 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
862 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
