Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:11 PM

100 OAKMONT LANE

100 Oakmont Lane · (570) 947-7960
Location

100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL 33756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo. Double Door Entry - Wood Floors in Central Foyer, Living, Dining, and Bedrooms. Kitchen features Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Tile Floors and Updated Cabinetry. Bathrooms are Completely Updated with Wood Cabinetry, Solid Countertops, Tile Floors, Shower Doors, and Fixtures. Plenty of Closet Space with Lighted Built In Custom Closet Systems. Trane Energy Efficient A/C (low electric bills). New Water Heater. Attractive Tiled and Screened Balcony, Convenient Inside Stackable Laundry. Unit has an Inside Storage Room located on same floor and 1 Assigned Covered Carport Parking. Building and Grounds are Very Well Maintained. Community Pool and Recreation Room with gorgeous views of the Intracoastal Waterway and Sand Key Bridge. Nestled in the Secure Gated Community of the Belleview Biltmore & the Belleair Country Club. Located in the Town of Belleair near Gulf Beaches, Boutique Shops, Wonderful Restaurants, & Excellent Medical Facilities. Close to downtown Clearwater, Dunedin, St. Pete, and Tampa International Airport is only 30 minutes away! ....a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

