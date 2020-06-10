100 OAKMONT LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator parking pool

Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo. Double Door Entry - Wood Floors in Central Foyer, Living, Dining, and Bedrooms. Kitchen features Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Tile Floors and Updated Cabinetry. Bathrooms are Completely Updated with Wood Cabinetry, Solid Countertops, Tile Floors, Shower Doors, and Fixtures. Plenty of Closet Space with Lighted Built In Custom Closet Systems. Trane Energy Efficient A/C (low electric bills). New Water Heater. Attractive Tiled and Screened Balcony, Convenient Inside Stackable Laundry. Unit has an Inside Storage Room located on same floor and 1 Assigned Covered Carport Parking. Building and Grounds are Very Well Maintained. Community Pool and Recreation Room with gorgeous views of the Intracoastal Waterway and Sand Key Bridge. Nestled in the Secure Gated Community of the Belleview Biltmore & the Belleair Country Club. Located in the Town of Belleair near Gulf Beaches, Boutique Shops, Wonderful Restaurants, & Excellent Medical Facilities. Close to downtown Clearwater, Dunedin, St. Pete, and Tampa International Airport is only 30 minutes away! ....a must see!