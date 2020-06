Amenities

Fabulous South Beach IV condo directly on the gulf front of Sand Key area of Clearwater Beach. First floor over parking, so you have the luck to enjoy a huge terrace with a view of the Gulf of Mexico. This cozy updated condo home is an ideal area on the Gulf for your relaxation, yet close to Clearwater Beach central and all it has to offer. Beautiful tropical beach location with sparkling pool for your enjoyment. Pool is sunnier that most communities. Three month minimum. $3600 per month plus fees and 13% taxes. This is only available for Dec thru April or May each year.