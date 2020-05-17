All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
455 MEHLENBACHER ROAD
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:36 AM

455 MEHLENBACHER ROAD

455 Mehlenbacher Road · No Longer Available
Location

455 Mehlenbacher Road, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Rent includes water, trash, sewer. SECOND FLOOR UNIT. This unit has been updated throughout with 2 NEW BATHROOMS, new energy efficient impact windows, hard flooring throughout, no carpet! Very luxurious feel throughout. Centrally located and a short distance to The Bluffs & The Plaza shopping centers, great restaurants like Bonefish Grill, Marlin Darlin and the E & E Stakeout, grocery stores and pharmacies and only a 2 minute drive to golf and gulf beaches. Many Upgrades Throughout the Unit. Laundry room on-site, NO washer/ dryer hook ups in unit. $25 application fee per adult. First & last month rent + security deposit to move in. Cats allowed. 1 Indoor cat allowed with an additional $30/ per month pet rent. Tenant to be responsible for additional $50 charge for internet and digital cable(over $100 savings!!) to be added to the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

