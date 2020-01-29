All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Home
/
Belleair Bluffs, FL
/
2710 JEWELL ROAD
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:22 PM

2710 JEWELL ROAD

2710 Jewel Road · No Longer Available
Location

2710 Jewel Road, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
guest suite
Location! Location! Location! This is it! Two bedroom, two bath duplex for lease in the heart of Belleair Bluffs. Very large, open unit with ample storage and large roomy closets. The en suite has a private bathroom and walk in closet, and the guest suite has a semi private bathroom. Large laundry room off the kitchen complete with washer and dryer, and room enough for a work area with some tools. Kitchen has a small space for a bistro table, a closet pantry, and many cabinets for your culinary creations. Open front porch is attached to the carport for easy access to the entrance, and a large enclosed screened porch in the back to enjoy a peaceful evening, or morning coffee. Home also has a combination living room/dining room for entertaining, or relaxing at home, with another walk in closet for more stuff! Shared storage in back of duplex (attached) to store bikes, beach rafts, or whatever.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 JEWELL ROAD have any available units?
2710 JEWELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 2710 JEWELL ROAD have?
Some of 2710 JEWELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 JEWELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2710 JEWELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 JEWELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2710 JEWELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs.
Does 2710 JEWELL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2710 JEWELL ROAD offers parking.
Does 2710 JEWELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 JEWELL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 JEWELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 2710 JEWELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2710 JEWELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2710 JEWELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 JEWELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 JEWELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 JEWELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 JEWELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

