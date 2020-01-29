2710 JEWELL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking guest suite

Location! Location! Location! This is it! Two bedroom, two bath duplex for lease in the heart of Belleair Bluffs. Very large, open unit with ample storage and large roomy closets. The en suite has a private bathroom and walk in closet, and the guest suite has a semi private bathroom. Large laundry room off the kitchen complete with washer and dryer, and room enough for a work area with some tools. Kitchen has a small space for a bistro table, a closet pantry, and many cabinets for your culinary creations. Open front porch is attached to the carport for easy access to the entrance, and a large enclosed screened porch in the back to enjoy a peaceful evening, or morning coffee. Home also has a combination living room/dining room for entertaining, or relaxing at home, with another walk in closet for more stuff! Shared storage in back of duplex (attached) to store bikes, beach rafts, or whatever.