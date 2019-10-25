2111 LANAI AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful Belleair Bluffs Home! Completely remodeled! Low maintenance waterproof luxury plank flooring, show stopper white chefs kitchen with granite countertops opens to both living and dining rooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite bath with beautiful tile work in the shower. The second bath is spacious with all new fixtures, vanity, tub, and gorgeous mosaic tile inlay. The well thought out floor plan offers multiple living areas to best suit your family's needs. Fully privacy fenced yard with a large open patio for outdoor living. This fabulous home has everything you need within blocks of the heart of Belleair Bluffs dining, shopping, and bridge to the beach. Lanai Ave is a great place to call home. Call for your private viewing.