Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

2111 LANAI AVENUE

2111 Lanai Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Lanai Avenue, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Belleair Bluffs Home! Completely remodeled! Low maintenance waterproof luxury plank flooring, show stopper white chefs kitchen with granite countertops opens to both living and dining rooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite bath with beautiful tile work in the shower. The second bath is spacious with all new fixtures, vanity, tub, and gorgeous mosaic tile inlay. The well thought out floor plan offers multiple living areas to best suit your family's needs. Fully privacy fenced yard with a large open patio for outdoor living. This fabulous home has everything you need within blocks of the heart of Belleair Bluffs dining, shopping, and bridge to the beach. Lanai Ave is a great place to call home. Call for your private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 LANAI AVENUE have any available units?
2111 LANAI AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 2111 LANAI AVENUE have?
Some of 2111 LANAI AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 LANAI AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2111 LANAI AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 LANAI AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2111 LANAI AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs.
Does 2111 LANAI AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2111 LANAI AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2111 LANAI AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 LANAI AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 LANAI AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2111 LANAI AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2111 LANAI AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2111 LANAI AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 LANAI AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 LANAI AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 LANAI AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 LANAI AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

