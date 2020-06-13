Apartment List
/
FL
/
belleair beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Belleair Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
940 SPRUCE DRIVE
940 Spruce Drive, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1445 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! What a spectacular place to live.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1764 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair Beach

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2944 W BAY DRIVE
2944 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
690 sqft
Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from beautiful sand beaches.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1480 GULF BOULEVARD
1480 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1331 sqft
Fabulous South Beach IV condo directly on the gulf front of Sand Key area of Clearwater Beach. First floor over parking, so you have the luck to enjoy a huge terrace with a view of the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1621 GULF BOULEVARD
1621 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1300 sqft
*****RENTAL*********ANNUALLY********UNFURNISHED********Beach Clearwater/ Sand Key Beach************ $2450. per month. RENT INCLUDES: basic cable, internet, water, trash and sewage. Fabulous Sunset Views, from this 6th floor condo.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1310 GULF BOULEVARD
1310 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1570 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED condo. This corner two bedroom, 2.5 bath direct Gulf front condo offers unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico and beach as well as the Intracoastal. Balcony access from living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and kitchen.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1290 GULF BOULEVARD
1290 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1464 sqft
Available Feb.1st, 2020. Two week minimum rental in Lighthouse Towers on Sand Key. The 270 degree unobstructed Gulf and Intercoastal views are breathtaking from this highly desired corner unit with balconies on both sides.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1350 GULF BOULEVARD
1350 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4656 sqft
The Condos at Utopia are where Dreams meet Reality. Penthouse Unit 901 offers unobstructed views of The Gulf of Mexico for miles and is located directly on Sand Key Beach. FULLY FURNISHED and spanning over 4600SF this 4 Bed (2 Master Suite) – 4.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1412 GULF BOULEVARD
1412 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1110 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY RENTAL at $1550 PER WEEK (not monthly rate).......ALSO RENTS SEASONALLY - Call for seasonal rates. 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa for a total capacity of 6 people. Seconds to having your "toes in the sand".

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1380 GULF BOULEVARD
1380 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1364 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 9TH FLOOR CORNER END CONDO. 2 BBEDROOM, 2 BATH, BEACH FRONT BUILDING. 1462 SF WITH WATER VIEWS. YOUR VERY OWN LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER WITH A STORAGE CLOSET.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1154 sqft
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1460 GULF BOULEVARD
1460 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1326 sqft
Stunning views greet you the minute you walk into this newly renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bath Gulf front condo. Off season $3000 / Season $5000.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1400 GULF BOULEVARD
1400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1327 sqft
Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
206 25TH AVENUE
206 25th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,895
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool/Spa home just steps to Indian Rocks Beach! The home has been renovated with a brand new kitchen and pool with spa! Sun yourself on the massive patio deck, soak on the pool's sunshself with custom chairs or relax under the

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1430 GULF BOULEVARD
1430 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1624 sqft
Available starting August 2020, 3 Month Minimum or Long Term. Enjoy this beautiful, newly renovated Sand Key PENTHOUSE Condo located in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1501 GULF BOULEVARD
1501 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for $3000 off season and $4500 seasonal rate. 3 month minimum rental building. This PENTHOUSE CORNER UNIT with 180 DEGREE VIEWS and 2000 sq ft.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2618 GULF BOULEVARD
2618 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1280 sqft
Available for a month or longer: currently available May '20, June '20, Oct '20, Nov '20 ..... 30 day minimum rental policy with 6 guests maximum overnight, NO PETS or SMOKING ..... GLORIOUS GULF BEACH VIEWS...

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2314 1ST STREET
2314 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Beach
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belleair Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belleair Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Belleair Beach 1 BedroomsBelleair Beach 2 BedroomsBelleair Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelleair Beach 3 Bedrooms
Belleair Beach Apartments with BalconyBelleair Beach Apartments with GarageBelleair Beach Apartments with Parking
Belleair Beach Apartments with PoolBelleair Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerBelleair Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FL
Treasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg