3001 GULF BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

VERY RARE 3/2 Belleair Beach single family home for rent LOCATED 20 steps across the street to Beautiful Beaches and Gorgeous Sunsets! Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with terrazzo flooring & 2 car attached garage. Great family home features a large living room/ dining area. Eat in kitchen, garage access from kitchen (Kitchen table & dining table stay). Freshly polished terrazzo flooring through out~Nice size Masterbroom (furniture bedroom stays) Both bathrooms have gone through major renovations. The masterbath has walk in shower with separate jetted bath tub built for 2~Split bedroom floorplan~Large 29X14 great room has unlimited possibilities~Aceess to outdoor patio/large side yard is perfect for playing sports~The Belleair Beach community has a resident only beach parking/beach access, a park on the Intracoastal waterway with playground, tennis courts, and sandy area for fishing or launching paddle boards or kayaks. Residents also have access to a community boat ramp and marina. Enjoy beautiful sunrises, palm trees, sandy beaches glorious sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico it is all with in your reach...so much to offer, this location is perfect to live, work, play and relax.