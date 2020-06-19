All apartments in Belleair Beach
3001 GULF BOULEVARD

3001 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 480-4470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL 33786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
VERY RARE 3/2 Belleair Beach single family home for rent LOCATED 20 steps across the street to Beautiful Beaches and Gorgeous Sunsets! Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with terrazzo flooring & 2 car attached garage. Great family home features a large living room/ dining area. Eat in kitchen, garage access from kitchen (Kitchen table & dining table stay). Freshly polished terrazzo flooring through out~Nice size Masterbroom (furniture bedroom stays) Both bathrooms have gone through major renovations. The masterbath has walk in shower with separate jetted bath tub built for 2~Split bedroom floorplan~Large 29X14 great room has unlimited possibilities~Aceess to outdoor patio/large side yard is perfect for playing sports~The Belleair Beach community has a resident only beach parking/beach access, a park on the Intracoastal waterway with playground, tennis courts, and sandy area for fishing or launching paddle boards or kayaks. Residents also have access to a community boat ramp and marina. Enjoy beautiful sunrises, palm trees, sandy beaches glorious sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico it is all with in your reach...so much to offer, this location is perfect to live, work, play and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
3001 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3001 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3001 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3001 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3001 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Beach.
Does 3001 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3001 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3001 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3001 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3001 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3001 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
