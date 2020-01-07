203 HARRISON AVENUE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Waterviews that will make everyone else jealous! The entire home was freshly painted in neutral tones. The flooring was completely updated throughout. The living room has sliding glass doors that look out to the dock and the intracoastal water. The driveway and garage are spacious with plenty of walking room to get around parked cars. The laundry room has a great deal of storage space and cabinets as well as a long counter top for more storage or to work on. The rooms all have ample closet space and one of the guest bedrooms has a cedar closet. The master bedroom has a lot of natural light through windows and another sliding glass door. Make this waterfront rental your next home and enjoy the mature landscaping and breathtaking views!