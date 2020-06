Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new

granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool. Beach access is just off 19th Street or 13th Street. Residency allows for private beach parking. Lawn and pool service are included in rental price.