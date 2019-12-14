7836 Holiday Isle Drive #101

Amenities

7836 Holiday Isle - Deposit $1795. Monthly Rent $1795. Available NOW!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.



3 bed 2 bath lake front condo with beautiful waterfront views.This ground floor unit offers a spacious master suite and upgraded kitchen including solid wood cabinetry, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The community offers a private pool, boat ramp and dock perfect for Florida living. Don't miss this gorgeous space conveniently located near downtown Orlando!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



