Belle Isle, FL
7824 HOLIDAY ISLE DRIVE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

7824 HOLIDAY ISLE DRIVE

7824 Holiday Isle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7824 Holiday Isle Dr, Belle Isle, FL 32812

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A rare opportunity to rent in The Windward on Lake Conway...a boutique waterfront gated community consisting of only 29 luxury condominiums and town homes on The Conway Chain of Lakes. This well appointed condo includes Mediterranean custom floor and wall tile, 42" kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and more! Direct lake front view and access to beautifully landscaped grounds, a pool, a private boat ramp, boat docks and more. The condo features 3 Bedrooms--2 Baths with a private office/den and formal dining room as well! Professionally decorated/furnished. 2-Car Secured Parking, One garage spot & One surface spot included. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

