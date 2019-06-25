7824 HOLIDAY ISLE DRIVE

Amenities

A rare opportunity to rent in The Windward on Lake Conway...a boutique waterfront gated community consisting of only 29 luxury condominiums and town homes on The Conway Chain of Lakes. This well appointed condo includes Mediterranean custom floor and wall tile, 42" kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and more! Direct lake front view and access to beautifully landscaped grounds, a pool, a private boat ramp, boat docks and more. The condo features 3 Bedrooms--2 Baths with a private office/den and formal dining room as well! Professionally decorated/furnished. 2-Car Secured Parking, One garage spot & One surface spot included. Ready for immediate occupancy!