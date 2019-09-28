Amenities

6319 Matchett Road Available 10/07/19 4/2 Home in beautiful Belle Isle, Orlando - Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Belle Isle with modern touches! This home boats over 1800 sqft of living space, featuring beautiful real wood floors throughout with tile in the wet areas, and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.

The living room and dining room are spacious, open plan to the kitchen, with French doors that lead to a large covered patio for entertaining. The galley-style kitchen features granite countertops and a tile backsplash, updated appliances with a glass top range. At the opposite end of the kitchen is a separate family room with plenty of space, and a laundry room with hookups for your full size washer & dryer. A spacious master retreat affords lots of closet space and a private bathroom with a walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 is oversized and bedrooms 2 & 3 are a standard size. The second bathroom features a full bathtub.

Relax under the shaded pergola and take in this beautiful landscape in the large back yard. There is a rear side entry driveway with enough room to store a boat plus a few cars.



This property is located within the picturesque oak tree lined streets of Belle Isle. There are 10 community parks and four boat ramps within the City of Belle Isle. Take a few steps down the road to Delia Beach Park on Lake Conway, or head to Orange Avenue for shopping, dining, and easy access to downtown Orlando, the 528, theme parks, and all that Central Florida has to offer.



Rent includes lawn care.



DOGS UNDER 30LBS ALLOWED WITH LANDLORD APPROVAL, RENTERS INSURANCE AND A REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



