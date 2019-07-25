5267 Chiswick Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Move-in ready. Located in a desirable community of Conway/Belle Isle with tennis courts and easy access to Conway Chain of Lakes. Home with a beautiful split floor plan, three beds, two baths and two car-garage on a large lot with mature oak trees. Large master bath with garden tub and separate shower stall, dual vanities; large master suite with his and her walk-in closets. Rear screened-in porch and open patio, lots of space for backyard & outdoor activities. Huge kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances. Great location, minutes to Orlando Int'l Airport, Downtown Orlando, Lake Nona, beaches and attractions.