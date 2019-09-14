4310 COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Are you looking to rent in the Conway Area? This 3BE/2BA home has a super renovated Kitchen and well designed updated baths. Kitchen offers new cabinets, under counter lighting, stainless steel appliances, back splash, granite counters and more. Family room opens to kitchen and overlook back yard area. Ceramic Tile is throughout the main living areas and relax with the carpet in bedrooms. Master bathroom is wonderfully done with great taste of gray tiles in new shower and vanity. Exceptional taste! Walk in closet in Master suite. Split bedroom plan offers privacy and spacious feel. Home also offers screened back patio and fenced back yard. Newer windows make this home more energy efficient and allows for lower electric bills. Washer and Dryer is in garage and are included for tenants use. Home sits in community that offers optional Lake Access to Lake Conway Chain of Lakes. Shenandoah Elementary, Conway Middle and Charter School option. Call to preview.