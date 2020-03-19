Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2221 Hoffner Avenue - Deposit $4475. Monthly Rent $4475. Available Now!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.



3 bedroom/ 3 bath, 2 story home on gorgeous Little Lake Conway in Belle Isle!!! This lake house has everything you've dreamed of and more in this perfect Florida home. Enjoy meals morning, noon and night in the stunning in this newly renovated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, beautiful brick white washed back splash, farmhouse sink, and tons of cabinet space.The living room has large windows that let in natural light and showcase the incredible waterfront view. Upstairs you can relax on the landing and venture out to the private balcony located in the master bedroom. There is hardwood/ tile flooring throughout and a laundry room and 1 car garage for extra utility storage. The backyard deck is perfect for entertaining family and friends for any occasion! Don't miss your opportunity on this one of a kind lakefront beauty!



Fully furnished!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



