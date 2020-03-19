All apartments in Belle Isle
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

2221 Hoffner Avenue

2221 Hoffner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Hoffner Avenue, Belle Isle, FL 32809

Amenities

2221 Hoffner Avenue - Deposit $4475. Monthly Rent $4475. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.

3 bedroom/ 3 bath, 2 story home on gorgeous Little Lake Conway in Belle Isle!!! This lake house has everything you've dreamed of and more in this perfect Florida home. Enjoy meals morning, noon and night in the stunning in this newly renovated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, beautiful brick white washed back splash, farmhouse sink, and tons of cabinet space.The living room has large windows that let in natural light and showcase the incredible waterfront view. Upstairs you can relax on the landing and venture out to the private balcony located in the master bedroom. There is hardwood/ tile flooring throughout and a laundry room and 1 car garage for extra utility storage. The backyard deck is perfect for entertaining family and friends for any occasion! Don't miss your opportunity on this one of a kind lakefront beauty!

Fully furnished!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

(RLNE5522475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Hoffner Avenue have any available units?
2221 Hoffner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belle Isle, FL.
What amenities does 2221 Hoffner Avenue have?
Some of 2221 Hoffner Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Hoffner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Hoffner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Hoffner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Hoffner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Hoffner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Hoffner Avenue offers parking.
Does 2221 Hoffner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Hoffner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Hoffner Avenue have a pool?
No, 2221 Hoffner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Hoffner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2221 Hoffner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Hoffner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Hoffner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Hoffner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Hoffner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
