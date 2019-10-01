All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
482 Bentwood Lane #B
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

482 Bentwood Lane #B

482 Bentwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

482 Bentwood Ln, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
READY FOR SHOWINGS! Orange Park Apartment! - Old Orange Park is getting some upgrades...

Bentwood is a downstairs apartment. It has two bedrooms, and one and a half bathrooms. We are removing and replacing cabinets and counter tops (DONE), in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Fresh paint, tile floors, installing a over the range microwave, all repairs will be finished in the next two weeks.

Check out the new pictures!

Qualifications: No evictions, no collections from previous landlords. Decent credit, good rental history, steady employment a must. No aggressive breed dogs.

(RLNE5047483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Bentwood Lane #B have any available units?
482 Bentwood Lane #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 482 Bentwood Lane #B have?
Some of 482 Bentwood Lane #B's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 Bentwood Lane #B currently offering any rent specials?
482 Bentwood Lane #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Bentwood Lane #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 482 Bentwood Lane #B is pet friendly.
Does 482 Bentwood Lane #B offer parking?
No, 482 Bentwood Lane #B does not offer parking.
Does 482 Bentwood Lane #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 482 Bentwood Lane #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Bentwood Lane #B have a pool?
No, 482 Bentwood Lane #B does not have a pool.
Does 482 Bentwood Lane #B have accessible units?
No, 482 Bentwood Lane #B does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Bentwood Lane #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 482 Bentwood Lane #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 482 Bentwood Lane #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 482 Bentwood Lane #B does not have units with air conditioning.
