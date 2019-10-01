482 Bentwood Lane #B

Amenities
READY FOR SHOWINGS! Orange Park Apartment! - Old Orange Park is getting some upgrades...
Bentwood is a downstairs apartment. It has two bedrooms, and one and a half bathrooms. We are removing and replacing cabinets and counter tops (DONE), in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Fresh paint, tile floors, installing a over the range microwave, all repairs will be finished in the next two weeks.
Check out the new pictures!
Qualifications: No evictions, no collections from previous landlords. Decent credit, good rental history, steady employment a must. No aggressive breed dogs.
(RLNE5047483)