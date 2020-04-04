1740 Village Ln.

Amenities
Orange Park, Grove Park Area 3/2 - Property Id: 250348
New hardy board on outside of house, freshly painted inside and out, new window treatments, new flooring in living areas, tile in bathrooms, split bedrooms, 2 storage closets, large yard, fence will be replaced, garage, and a fireplace in living room, kitchen eating nook over looking back yard. Dog breed restrictions apply. Please contact Wanda with Allure Total Property Mgmt. For a viewing appointment. House is available to rent now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250348
