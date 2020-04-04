All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1740 Village Ln.

1740 Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Village Lane, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Orange Park, Grove Park Area 3/2 - Property Id: 250348

New hardy board on outside of house, freshly painted inside and out, new window treatments, new flooring in living areas, tile in bathrooms, split bedrooms, 2 storage closets, large yard, fence will be replaced, garage, and a fireplace in living room, kitchen eating nook over looking back yard. Dog breed restrictions apply. Please contact Wanda with Allure Total Property Mgmt. For a viewing appointment. House is available to rent now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250348
Property Id 250348

(RLNE5664723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Village Ln. have any available units?
1740 Village Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 1740 Village Ln. have?
Some of 1740 Village Ln.'s amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Village Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Village Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Village Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 Village Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1740 Village Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Village Ln. offers parking.
Does 1740 Village Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Village Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Village Ln. have a pool?
No, 1740 Village Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Village Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1740 Village Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Village Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Village Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 Village Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 Village Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

