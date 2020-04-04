1740 Village Ln.

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Orange Park, Grove Park Area 3/2 - Property Id: 250348



New hardy board on outside of house, freshly painted inside and out, new window treatments, new flooring in living areas, tile in bathrooms, split bedrooms, 2 storage closets, large yard, fence will be replaced, garage, and a fireplace in living room, kitchen eating nook over looking back yard. Dog breed restrictions apply. Please contact Wanda with Allure Total Property Mgmt. For a viewing appointment. House is available to rent now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250348

Property Id 250348



(RLNE5664723)