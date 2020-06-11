All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1055 Grove Park Drive South.
Location

1055 Grove Park Drive South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1055 Grove Park Drive South have any available units?
1055 Grove Park Drive South has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1055 Grove Park Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Grove Park Drive South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Grove Park Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 Grove Park Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 1055 Grove Park Drive South offer parking?
No, 1055 Grove Park Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 1055 Grove Park Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Grove Park Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Grove Park Drive South have a pool?
Yes, 1055 Grove Park Drive South has a pool.
Does 1055 Grove Park Drive South have accessible units?
No, 1055 Grove Park Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Grove Park Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Grove Park Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Grove Park Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Grove Park Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.

