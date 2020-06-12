/
3 bedroom apartments
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bee Ridge, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD
5565 Boulder Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1467 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/1/20- ANNUAL RENTAL- RENT INCLUDES: LAWN CARE, IRRIGATION, PEST CONTROL & COMMUNITY POOL.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
4220 Via Piedra Circle
4220 Via Piedra Circle, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1210 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a good size town home in the desirable Stoneridge community just minutes walk from the Urfer Family Park.. The property has been remodeled throughout with bamboo flooring and is well maintained .
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4951 SAWYER ROAD
4951 Sawyer Road, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1656 sqft
Location, location, location!! Don't miss out on this spacious three bed, two bath single family home. This 1656 sq ft mid-century modern sits on a 1/4 acre lot in a very desirable area between Proctor and Clark Road.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4853 SILVER TOPAZ STREET
4853 Silver Topaz St, Bee Ridge, FL
Just Reduced! Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the first to call this brand new house, home! Spacious 2,000 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and large 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET
4869 Silver Topaz St, Bee Ridge, FL
Hurry this brand-new home in the community of Ashton Meadows won't last long!! Located in Sarasota, Ashton Meadows is conveniently located near shopping, fine dining, I-75, and the beaches of Sarasota.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1366 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
83 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7930 MOONSTONE DRIVE
7930 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
Great location ! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom town home has a screened balcony and private garage. Kitchen offers solid wood cabinets, stone counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a heated pool, playground and is a gated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Lalani Boulevard
3012 Lalani Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1404 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,404 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7816 Limestone Lane
7816 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1417 sqft
Large Water View Condo w/Garage in Stonehaven - Large (1417sf) newer (2009) 3 bed 2 bath 2nd floor condo "unfurnished" w/1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6428 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6428 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1674 sqft
Solana Floorplan built in 2017. This roomy townhome feels more like a single-family home with an open concept eat-in kitchen, large family room, and casual dining area connected to a covered lanai that can be used for relaxing and dining al fresco.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2842 INDIANWOOD DRIVE
2842 Indianwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Doctors Hospital. Bright open kitchen, large living room, tiled throughout, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, washer/dryer. Close to I75, beaches, downtown, shopping and public transportation. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7795 LIMESTONE LANE
7795 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1417 sqft
Beautiful Gated Community at Stonehaven. Annual unfurnished 3-bedroom 2 bath condo is just a short drive to our beautiful Siesta Key Beaches, shopping, restaurants and I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6416 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6416 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1568 sqft
All the conveniences of modern living in this bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4251 MOLOKAI DRIVE
4251 Molokai Drive, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1685 sqft
Newer Home built in 2002 . 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in Lake Sarasota. High Ceilings with an open floor plan. Tile floors throughout living areas Carpet in the bedrooms. , Stainless Appliances in the kitchen which includes a breakfast bar penninsula.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE
5209 Brookmeade Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! This home features rich laminate flooring as well as tile and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4500 STREAMSIDE COURT
4500 Streamside Ct, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2045 sqft
GREAT LOCATION...!Upgraded end unit in ARIELLE, professionally decorated, wood blinds throughout Close to shopping, restaurants, golf.
