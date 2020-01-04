All apartments in Bee Ridge
Last updated January 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE

4740 Country Manor Drive · (941) 219-5273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL 34233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space. Your master bedroom includes its own private patio and a master bathroom with a roman tub and separate large shower. Outside you have a saltwater pool surrounded by a paver patio with an outdoor shower. A gorgeous lake, pirate ship playhouse, and lighted basketball court. Unfurnished. Pool and lawn care included. Utilities not included. Pets ok to 40 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.

EACH prospective resident who is 18yrs old + must fill out a separate application.
Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application.
You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.

Basic Qualification Criteria:
GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent.
We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents 18yrs old +.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
