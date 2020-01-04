4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space. Your master bedroom includes its own private patio and a master bathroom with a roman tub and separate large shower. Outside you have a saltwater pool surrounded by a paver patio with an outdoor shower. A gorgeous lake, pirate ship playhouse, and lighted basketball court. Unfurnished. Pool and lawn care included. Utilities not included. Pets ok to 40 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.



EACH prospective resident who is 18yrs old + must fill out a separate application.

Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application.

You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.



Basic Qualification Criteria:

GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent.

We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents 18yrs old +.