4439 Pelorus Drive

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths. You'll know as soon as you pull into Beacon Lakes Condominiums and see how wonderfully maintained this community is, that this is your new rental home! From your covered carport, enter this ground floor condo and lovely wood laminate flooring welcomes you. This is a SPLIT FLOOR PLAN as the master bedroom and good-sized second bedroom are on opposite ends of the condo. Sliders from the kitchen lead to a cute and cozy sun deck, perfect to catch some of those Florida rays! Master bedroom has a great WALK-IN CLOSET and en suite bathroom. Located right near US 19 and State Road 54, you are a convenient drive to shopping and dining and beautiful area beaches!



This unit is available for 6 months to a year! HOA approval required. Fees may apply.



Terrific location, beautiful updated landscaped HOA complex with pool/spa on the lake.



Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.



Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.



No Pets Allowed



