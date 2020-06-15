All apartments in Beacon Square
4439 Pelorus Drive

4439 Pelorus Drive · (813) 947-9714
Location

4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34652
Beacon Lakes Condominiums

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4439 Pelorus Drive · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths. You'll know as soon as you pull into Beacon Lakes Condominiums and see how wonderfully maintained this community is, that this is your new rental home! From your covered carport, enter this ground floor condo and lovely wood laminate flooring welcomes you. This is a SPLIT FLOOR PLAN as the master bedroom and good-sized second bedroom are on opposite ends of the condo. Sliders from the kitchen lead to a cute and cozy sun deck, perfect to catch some of those Florida rays! Master bedroom has a great WALK-IN CLOSET and en suite bathroom. Located right near US 19 and State Road 54, you are a convenient drive to shopping and dining and beautiful area beaches!

This unit is available for 6 months to a year! HOA approval required. Fees may apply.

Terrific location, beautiful updated landscaped HOA complex with pool/spa on the lake.

Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.

Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4892700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 Pelorus Drive have any available units?
4439 Pelorus Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4439 Pelorus Drive have?
Some of 4439 Pelorus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4439 Pelorus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4439 Pelorus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 Pelorus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4439 Pelorus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 4439 Pelorus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4439 Pelorus Drive does offer parking.
Does 4439 Pelorus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4439 Pelorus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 Pelorus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4439 Pelorus Drive has a pool.
Does 4439 Pelorus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4439 Pelorus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 Pelorus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4439 Pelorus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4439 Pelorus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4439 Pelorus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
