Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4241 NEWBURY DR

4241 Newbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4241 Newbury Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34652
Beacon Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SUPER CUTE RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME - SUPER CUTE RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE, ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES. GLASSTOP COOK STOVE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH ALL HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS. LOCATION IS CONVENIENT WITH QUICK ACCESS TO MAIN ROADS, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and sreening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(863) 302-7987

(RLNE5778545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 NEWBURY DR have any available units?
4241 NEWBURY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 4241 NEWBURY DR have?
Some of 4241 NEWBURY DR's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 NEWBURY DR currently offering any rent specials?
4241 NEWBURY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 NEWBURY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4241 NEWBURY DR is pet friendly.
Does 4241 NEWBURY DR offer parking?
Yes, 4241 NEWBURY DR offers parking.
Does 4241 NEWBURY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 NEWBURY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 NEWBURY DR have a pool?
No, 4241 NEWBURY DR does not have a pool.
Does 4241 NEWBURY DR have accessible units?
No, 4241 NEWBURY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 NEWBURY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4241 NEWBURY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4241 NEWBURY DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4241 NEWBURY DR has units with air conditioning.

