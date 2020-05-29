4241 NEWBURY DR

Amenities
SUPER CUTE RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME - SUPER CUTE RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE, ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES. GLASSTOP COOK STOVE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH ALL HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS. LOCATION IS CONVENIENT WITH QUICK ACCESS TO MAIN ROADS, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING.
Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and sreening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.
For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(863) 302-7987
