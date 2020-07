Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2 BED ROOM. FULLY UPGRADED WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER, FRESH PAINT IN SOME AREAS, NEW WATER RESISTANT LAMINATE FLOORING, MICROWAVE HOOD, 2 FULL BATH ROOM (2ND IS IN THE GARAGE), OVERSIZE GARAGE. PRICE INCLUDE LAWN MAINTENANCE. MAKE THIS YOUR HOME BY CARING IT LIKE YOUR OWN.