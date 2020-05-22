4031 JIB SAIL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

For Lease now! We offer you a Single Level 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath home with 1334 sq feet in sunny New Port Richey Florida. This Home has a 1 Car Garage and a great lay-out with SPLIT Bedrooms. The Inside of the property offers you a living room, Family room, Dining Space, Roomy Bedrooms, and large Kitchen with plenty of cabinets. There is a large covered and Screened Lanai that has plenty of space to BBQ and socialize plus the peaceful view of the fenced back yard. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom. Make this HOME for next year or 2! Home is good to move-in now and is also close to all shopping, restaurants, YMCA, Florida Best Beaches and conveniently located off of SR54 & US19! 1st/Last/Security Required. Pet fee/Deposit. Total $3300. Call us to view! Home available now for Move in! *Pest Control Included* Call us now Tour: http://www.corelistingmachine.com/home2/A8M5LU