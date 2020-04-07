3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY

Amenities

You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes. The split floor plan is spacious with large great room that has sliders to covered lanai. It has an extra open room for a den or private dining room. Kitchen has ample cabinets, a closet for full size washer and dryer, and a sliding glass door that opens to a 2nd patio great for grilling. New carpet throughout, and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Light and bright with lots of windows. The unit comes with a 1 car car port and outside storage closet. COMMUNITY FEATURES: Waterfront heated pool & spa, fishing pier and gazebo, newly remodeled fitness center, clubhouse, library, bocce ball, shuffleboard, billiards. Quiet, but active community with social clubs, art classes, water aerobics, etc. Great location! Close to area beaches, parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, medical, and only about 45 minutes from Tampa International Airport. This condo can come furnished, and shorter term could be negotiated. No pet community.