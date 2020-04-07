All apartments in Beacon Square
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:24 PM

3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY

3839 Lighthouse Way · (813) 731-4692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL 34652
Beacon Lakes Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes. The split floor plan is spacious with large great room that has sliders to covered lanai. It has an extra open room for a den or private dining room. Kitchen has ample cabinets, a closet for full size washer and dryer, and a sliding glass door that opens to a 2nd patio great for grilling. New carpet throughout, and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Light and bright with lots of windows. The unit comes with a 1 car car port and outside storage closet. COMMUNITY FEATURES: Waterfront heated pool & spa, fishing pier and gazebo, newly remodeled fitness center, clubhouse, library, bocce ball, shuffleboard, billiards. Quiet, but active community with social clubs, art classes, water aerobics, etc. Great location! Close to area beaches, parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, medical, and only about 45 minutes from Tampa International Airport. This condo can come furnished, and shorter term could be negotiated. No pet community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY have any available units?
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY have?
Some of 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY does offer parking.
Does 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY has a pool.
Does 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
