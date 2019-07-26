All apartments in Beacon Square
3644 Wiltshire Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

3644 Wiltshire Drive

3644 Wiltshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Wiltshire Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
This cozy home boasts three bedroom and two full bathrooms is loaded with charm! When you step into this home you will be impressed with all of the natural sunlight and decorative, ceramic floor tile that extends throughout the home. The living room opens up to the eat-in kitchen which is completely remodeled to impress. Some key features is that it comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and completing the package is the wood stained cabinetry. If this wasn't enough already, there is also an over-sized window, by the kitchen sink, that overlooks the fenced backyard and a bonus room located off the dining area. Not to be outdone are the bedrooms and bathrooms which are also updated in a stylish and professional manner. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street R
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

