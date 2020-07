Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a truly beautiful spacious home in a very quiet and clean neighborhood! 2 bedrooms 2 baths with 1 bath in the master bedroom along with walk in closet, formal living and dining room and a family room in the kitchen area. Enjoy your evenings in very big Screened lanai looking out to sizable backyard.