3550 Bradford Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM

3550 Bradford Dr

3550 Bradford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Bradford Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari 727 642 3678 for more info on this 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home.
All terrazzo flooring ,
Front & back yard landscaped in white rock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

