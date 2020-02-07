Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Beacon Square
Find more places like 3550 Bradford Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Beacon Square, FL
/
3550 Bradford Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3550 Bradford Dr
3550 Bradford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beacon Square
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
3550 Bradford Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari 727 642 3678 for more info on this 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home.
All terrazzo flooring ,
Front & back yard landscaped in white rock.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3550 Bradford Dr have any available units?
3550 Bradford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beacon Square, FL
.
What amenities does 3550 Bradford Dr have?
Some of 3550 Bradford Dr's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3550 Bradford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Bradford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Bradford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3550 Bradford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beacon Square
.
Does 3550 Bradford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3550 Bradford Dr offers parking.
Does 3550 Bradford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 Bradford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Bradford Dr have a pool?
No, 3550 Bradford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3550 Bradford Dr have accessible units?
No, 3550 Bradford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Bradford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 Bradford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 Bradford Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3550 Bradford Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Beacon Square 1 Bedroom Apartments
Beacon Square 2 Bedroom Apartments
Beacon Square 3 Bedroom Apartments
Beacon Square Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beacon Square Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Redington Shores, FL
Homosassa, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Palmetto, FL
Bayonet Point, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College