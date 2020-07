Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage for rent in Holiday. Tile and vinyl plank wood-like flooring throughout. Central heat and air. Large fenced in backyard with a covered porch to keep out of the sun. Call for your showing today!



Call OR text to set up a showing (813) 947-9714



The application fee is $40.00 Per adult.



Application is only online at www.Valenciarealtypm.com



(RLNE3229609)