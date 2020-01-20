All apartments in Beacon Square
3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr

3331 Kimberly Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3331 Kimberly Oaks Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedrooms two bath one car garage $1050 a mon - Property Id: 194201

Ready to move in by January 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194201
Property Id 194201

(RLNE5446170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr have any available units?
3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr have?
Some of 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 Kimberly Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
