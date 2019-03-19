3303 Williamsburg Loop

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Modern 2 Bd / 1 Ba Home - This beautifully remodeled 2/1 home offers an open floor plan and wooden flooring. The entire home has been freshly painted and the bathroom contains ceramic tile. This home is open to small pets less than 40lbs, has a single-car garage, and a fenced backyard. Lawn care is included. Deposits for move-in include a security deposit equal to one-month's rent, a pet deposit of $100/pet, and the first month's rent. If you would like to schedule a viewing, please submit a request and be sure to review both your inbox and spam for an email with this property's address as the subject and/or from ENSUVI Property Management Inc. If you also provide a cell phone number, you will additionally receive text messages for showing information/confirmation.



(RLNE4554394)