Last updated September 16 2019

3255 MELA COURT

3255 Mela Ct
Location

3255 Mela Ct, Beacon Square, FL 34691

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy spectacular sunsets from the second story balcony, with a partial view of the Gulf of Mexico. This home is almost new. The construction was completed only two years ago. Located in Holiday's newest gated community, the home sits on a premium lot abutting a conservation area and is across the road from the undeveloped, natural Gulf of Mexico. This home is not located in a flood zone, as the elevation code requirement of the subdivision is very high.
This Cal-Atlantic Westbury Model is move-in ready, an open floor plan with over $50000 of designer upgrades. Upgrades include neutral wood plank tile flooring throughout (great for those with sensitive allergies), designer cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and all baths and the utility room, upgraded faucets, oversized sliding porch doors, gold-etched glass front door, floor to ceiling wall tile in the showers, and much more!
The home is 3050 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, with the master bedroom and master bath downstairs. This includes the 18 ft by 24 ft upstairs bonus room which has a full bath and opens out to an exterior balcony overlooking the spacious and unobstructed Gulf wetlands. Home has a three-car garage, an open front porch, and an open rear porch.
The community is conveniently located close to US 19 N, Tarpon Springs, nature parks, schools, boat ramps and marinas, and of course the Gulf of Mexico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

