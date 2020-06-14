Apartment List
FL
/
bayshore gardens
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

206 Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bayshore Gardens renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6033 34TH STREET STREET W
6033 34th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
942 sqft
First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Condo in Harbor Pines with Pond View! Updated with New Paint, Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets, Fixtures and Appliances, and Tile Throughout the whole condo a few years ago. Washer and Dryer in Unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5310 26TH STREET W
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Bradenton
12 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4935 25th St. West #103
4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3620 59TH AVENUE W
3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3702 54TH DRIVE W
3702 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1215 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ground Floor Condo unit is Conveniently located at INTERNATIONAL IMG Academy, Gated community, within a short distance to community pool and spa, fitness center, and IMG facilities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3706 54TH DRIVE W
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3844 59TH AVENUE W
3844 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
Available for 2021 season! Shhhh what a find! Completely remodeled second floor (no elevator) turn-key furnished condo. Two bedroom, two bath, front patio has utility closet with washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3615 59TH AVENUE W
3615 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
912 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Vaulted ceiling and a fireplace create a cozy atmosphere. Lake views from the screened lanai. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath. Next door to IMG Academy.
Results within 5 miles of Bayshore Gardens
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.
City Guide for Bayshore Gardens, FL

Bayshore Gardens: Suburban living off the Gulf of Mexico, there is nearly 170 campsites within the greater Bayshore Gardens area. Bring your tent and sleeping bag for some outdoors fun!

Florida is a state with a great deal to offer. From Miami to Tampa, there is no shortage of metropolitan and beachfront activities for residents to enjoy. However, for those who want to have beachfront views without being inside the sometimes-congested major cities, it can be hard to find friendly suburban neighborhoods. Bayshore Gardens is located about an hour drive south of Tampa, and is right next to Sarasota Bay. It is a fairly cozy residential community; the population was just over 17,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite its size, Bayshore Gardens has a number of waterfront activities and scenic vistas for residents and visitors to enjoy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bayshore Gardens, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bayshore Gardens renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

