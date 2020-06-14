206 Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL with gym
Bayshore Gardens: Suburban living off the Gulf of Mexico, there is nearly 170 campsites within the greater Bayshore Gardens area. Bring your tent and sleeping bag for some outdoors fun!
Florida is a state with a great deal to offer. From Miami to Tampa, there is no shortage of metropolitan and beachfront activities for residents to enjoy. However, for those who want to have beachfront views without being inside the sometimes-congested major cities, it can be hard to find friendly suburban neighborhoods. Bayshore Gardens is located about an hour drive south of Tampa, and is right next to Sarasota Bay. It is a fairly cozy residential community; the population was just over 17,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite its size, Bayshore Gardens has a number of waterfront activities and scenic vistas for residents and visitors to enjoy. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bayshore Gardens renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.