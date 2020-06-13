103 Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
6608 12TH STREET W
6608 12th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1476 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was recently remodeled throughout. There is tile floors throughout the entire home. The master bedroom has a private exit to the large backyard through french doors and an in suite master bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3620 59TH AVENUE W
3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W
3441 51st Avenue Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1823 sqft
Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3547 59TH AVENUE W
3547 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
*ANNUAL RENTAL* You don't want to miss out on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium! The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings make this unit feel light and bright, while a decorative fireplace creates a charming atmosphere.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3875 59TH AVENUE W
3875 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath second floor residence. Washer/dryer in storage on front patio, tile floors with carpet in bedrooms. Tub/shower in guest bath, shower in master bath and walk in closet in master bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6468 SEAGULL DRIVE
6468 Seagull Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
Price for a 12 month lease is negotiable. Spacious second floor condo in Wild Oak Bay. Peaceful view of the Lake and pool. Nicely updated with granite counters, tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen and baths.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6430 SUN EAGLE LANE
6430 Sun Eagle Lane, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1364 sqft
Wow what a view! And as an added bonus, you have your own rear steps down to the lush tropical grounds and ability to launch a kayak. Living/dining combination, glassed in Florida room with sliders to the open balcony.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3707 45TH TERRACE WEST
3707 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1429 sqft
This 2 bedroom, loft office with 2 and 1/2 baths is located in the beautiful Lakeside Village Townhomes. With a beautiful lake view! Downstairs is great for entertaining with a the screened porch overlooking the lake.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3808 AVENIDA MADERA
3808 Avenida Madera, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1917 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. See 3D Walk-through tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=61mhq4H32EW&mls=1 Annual rental available June 1st; unfurnished. Located in the highly sought after Woods of Conquistador.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5114 41ST STREET W
5114 41st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1530 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy your private swimming pool and the peaceful view of the Lake, without having to do the work. Lawn and pool care is included in this three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in West Glenn. Great room design.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6308 PELICAN DRIVE
6308 Pelican Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1691 sqft
This furnished annual rental includes water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi and use of the community pools and spa! The 3 bed, 2 bath villa features an updated kitchen with pantry, spacious layout with split floor-plan and a gorgeous enclosed back patio,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
1111 LONGFELLOW ROAD
1111 Longfellow Road, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
Here is the perfect condo! This single-story, 2-bedroom/ 2 bath villa is located at Shadybrook in the convenient Whitfield area, close to Sarasota and Bradenton. The community is under new management, and making positive changes.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3844 59TH AVENUE W
3844 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
Available for 2021 season! Shhhh what a find! Completely remodeled second floor (no elevator) turn-key furnished condo. Two bedroom, two bath, front patio has utility closet with washer and dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4119 W 61ST AVENUE TERRACE W
4119 61st Avenue Terrace West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1178 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath on fourth floor of secured and elevatored building C. Split bedrooms, screened patio overlooking parking area. Community heated pool and clubhouse. Community laundry located on each floor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6011 45TH STREET W
6011 45th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1885 sqft
Bring your toothbrush! This spacious villa is fully equipped and ready for you. Located in the El Conquistador community with a view of the IMG Golf Course and pond.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3609 45TH TERRACE W
3609 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 Bath townhouse at Lakeside Village has warmth and great sun exposure with some added bonuses: a programmable, warming bidet in the first floor half bath and a chair transport system for the second floor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6462 WILD OAK BAY BOULEVARD
6462 Wild Oak Bay Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1592 sqft
Lush landscaping, water and pool view - what more could you ask for? First floor three bedroom condo in Wild Oak Bay, a community in the El Conquistador neighborhood. Formal dining, glassed in patio plus open sun deck to enjoy the Florida sunshine.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3615 59TH AVENUE W
3615 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
912 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Vaulted ceiling and a fireplace create a cozy atmosphere. Lake views from the screened lanai. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath. Next door to IMG Academy.
City Guide for Bayshore Gardens, FL

Bayshore Gardens: Suburban living off the Gulf of Mexico, there is nearly 170 campsites within the greater Bayshore Gardens area. Bring your tent and sleeping bag for some outdoors fun!

Florida is a state with a great deal to offer. From Miami to Tampa, there is no shortage of metropolitan and beachfront activities for residents to enjoy. However, for those who want to have beachfront views without being inside the sometimes-congested major cities, it can be hard to find friendly suburban neighborhoods. Bayshore Gardens is located about an hour drive south of Tampa, and is right next to Sarasota Bay. It is a fairly cozy residential community; the population was just over 17,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite its size, Bayshore Gardens has a number of waterfront activities and scenic vistas for residents and visitors to enjoy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bayshore Gardens, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bayshore Gardens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

