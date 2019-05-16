8702 WOLF DEN TRAIL

Amenities
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered, screened-in entrance, and a lush green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, which provides ample space for enjoying beautiful days outdoors. The interior is lined with stylish tile flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household, and the living room is spacious and open, connected to the kitchen that is equipped with all-wooden cabinetry, updated appliances, and ample amounts of space. Make this your home and apply today!