8702 WOLF DEN TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered, screened-in entrance, and a lush green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, which provides ample space for enjoying beautiful days outdoors. The interior is lined with stylish tile flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household, and the living room is spacious and open, connected to the kitchen that is equipped with all-wooden cabinetry, updated appliances, and ample amounts of space. Make this your home and apply today!