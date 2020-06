Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beacon Woods home located on a beautiful lot...with views of canal and woods... 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with spacious great room addition and spacious enclosed porch... This home is all ready for you... Owner is including washer and dryer to be maintained by the tenant...washer is new.... This is a must to see..