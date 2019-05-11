All apartments in Bayonet Point
8415 MILL CREEK LANE

8415 Mill Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8415 Mill Creek Lane, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Beacon Woods Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This house is not only attractive, it has surprises. It has a huge family room, a big third bedroom, and a nice screen porch already equipped with table, chairs, and a gas grill for your family. Not only that , the floors are finished from front to back with gorgeous tile, including the porch! The kitchen has deep double sinks and an awesome glass-top stove. The dinette has an extra built-in countertop and cabinets, top and bottom. The remodeled main bathroom has a step-down tub. Big windows, generous closets, a fenced yard with 2 patios, a sprinkler system all await you. Located in Beacon Woods, where the clubhouse and all its entertainment can be available to you, this house puts you near schools, shopping, restaurants, medical offices, and everything you and your family need every day. Please note: there are restrictions on work vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 MILL CREEK LANE have any available units?
8415 MILL CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 8415 MILL CREEK LANE have?
Some of 8415 MILL CREEK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 MILL CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8415 MILL CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 MILL CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8415 MILL CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 8415 MILL CREEK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8415 MILL CREEK LANE offers parking.
Does 8415 MILL CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 MILL CREEK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 MILL CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 8415 MILL CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8415 MILL CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 8415 MILL CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 MILL CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 MILL CREEK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 MILL CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 MILL CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
