8415 MILL CREEK LANE

This house is not only attractive, it has surprises. It has a huge family room, a big third bedroom, and a nice screen porch already equipped with table, chairs, and a gas grill for your family. Not only that , the floors are finished from front to back with gorgeous tile, including the porch! The kitchen has deep double sinks and an awesome glass-top stove. The dinette has an extra built-in countertop and cabinets, top and bottom. The remodeled main bathroom has a step-down tub. Big windows, generous closets, a fenced yard with 2 patios, a sprinkler system all await you. Located in Beacon Woods, where the clubhouse and all its entertainment can be available to you, this house puts you near schools, shopping, restaurants, medical offices, and everything you and your family need every day. Please note: there are restrictions on work vehicles.