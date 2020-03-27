All apartments in Bayonet Point
8325 Duval Drive

Location

8325 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8325 Duval Drive have any available units?
8325 Duval Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 8325 Duval Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8325 Duval Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 Duval Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8325 Duval Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8325 Duval Drive offer parking?
No, 8325 Duval Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8325 Duval Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8325 Duval Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 Duval Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8325 Duval Drive has a pool.
Does 8325 Duval Drive have accessible units?
No, 8325 Duval Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 Duval Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8325 Duval Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8325 Duval Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8325 Duval Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

