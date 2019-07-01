All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 7704 Birchwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7704 Birchwood Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

7704 Birchwood Drive

7704 Birchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7704 Birchwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Your Dream Home!

There is so much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.
We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more information (813) 386-6478, ext. 1
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Birchwood Drive have any available units?
7704 Birchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7704 Birchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Birchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Birchwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7704 Birchwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7704 Birchwood Drive offer parking?
No, 7704 Birchwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7704 Birchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Birchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Birchwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7704 Birchwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Birchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7704 Birchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Birchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 Birchwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 Birchwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 Birchwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College