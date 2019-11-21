7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just updated and remodeled featuring all new laminate wood floors, a new kitchen with Hampton Bay cabinets and the interior and all trim was painted. Featuring two bedrooms, one and a half bath, and a one car attached garage with washer and a dryer. The bedrooms are large, and there is ample light. Cats and Dogs are ok. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home.



Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, application fee, and tenant insurance is mandatory. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed by a real estate company.