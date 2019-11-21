All apartments in Bayonet Point
7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 10:00 PM

7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE

7610 Gulf Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7610 Gulf Highlands Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just updated and remodeled featuring all new laminate wood floors, a new kitchen with Hampton Bay cabinets and the interior and all trim was painted. Featuring two bedrooms, one and a half bath, and a one car attached garage with washer and a dryer. The bedrooms are large, and there is ample light. Cats and Dogs are ok. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home.

Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, application fee, and tenant insurance is mandatory. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed by a real estate company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE have any available units?
7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE have?
Some of 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7610 GULF HIGHLANDS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
