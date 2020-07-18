7338 Coventry Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



Make this dream home yours! You’ll absolutely love the features this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Port Richey has to offer. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with the perfect contrast between the dark Oak hardwood flooring and the bright, sunlit interior. You’ll feel like a gourmet chef in the recently renovated kitchen, equipped with modern, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of storage space within the cabinets. Even better, the kitchen seamlessly connects to the Dining Room, making the space perfect for entertaining family and friends. The exterior of the home offers even more with a large fenced in backyard.



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups and One Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.