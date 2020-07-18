All apartments in Bayonet Point
Location

7338 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Coventry

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Make this dream home yours! You’ll absolutely love the features this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Port Richey has to offer. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with the perfect contrast between the dark Oak hardwood flooring and the bright, sunlit interior. You’ll feel like a gourmet chef in the recently renovated kitchen, equipped with modern, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of storage space within the cabinets. Even better, the kitchen seamlessly connects to the Dining Room, making the space perfect for entertaining family and friends. The exterior of the home offers even more with a large fenced in backyard.

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups and One Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7338 Coventry Drive have any available units?
7338 Coventry Drive has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7338 Coventry Drive have?
Some of 7338 Coventry Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7338 Coventry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7338 Coventry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7338 Coventry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7338 Coventry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7338 Coventry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7338 Coventry Drive offers parking.
Does 7338 Coventry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7338 Coventry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7338 Coventry Drive have a pool?
No, 7338 Coventry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7338 Coventry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7338 Coventry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7338 Coventry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7338 Coventry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7338 Coventry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7338 Coventry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
