Bayonet Point, FL
7316 Star Dust Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

7316 Star Dust Drive

7316 Star Dust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7316 Star Dust Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519872

This gorgeous home has been completely remodeled. It features an updated kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and lots more. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 Star Dust Drive have any available units?
7316 Star Dust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7316 Star Dust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7316 Star Dust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 Star Dust Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7316 Star Dust Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7316 Star Dust Drive offer parking?
No, 7316 Star Dust Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7316 Star Dust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7316 Star Dust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 Star Dust Drive have a pool?
No, 7316 Star Dust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7316 Star Dust Drive have accessible units?
No, 7316 Star Dust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 Star Dust Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7316 Star Dust Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7316 Star Dust Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7316 Star Dust Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

